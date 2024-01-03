Did Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Rodrigo just prove TikTok's viral "red nail theory"?
Los Angeles, California - The resurgence of a viral TikTok nail trend has picked up steam thanks to Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Rodrigo. Red nails are mega trendy right now, and may be cooking up some magic. Here's why!
It all comes back to the "red nail theory," which went viral on TikTok a few years ago as an idea first introduced by TikTok user @girlbosstown, aka PR whiz Robyn Delmonte.
Delmonte's viral video from January 2022 proposed that wearing red nail polish gets women more attention from men.
"I weirdly think guys are attracted to red nails because it reminds them of their moms when they were growing up taking care of them," she claimed.
Now, "red nail theory" is trending up a storm once more, and it could be thanks to pop stars Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Rodrigo.
Beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha reveals that online searches for "red nails" have exploded by 160% globally in the last 12 months.
But what do red nails have to do with Taylor, Selena, and Olivia?
What is the TikTok red nail theory and does it work?
All three celebs are in ultra-publicized new relationships – and all of these girlies have been sporting red nails more often than not lately!
Interestingly, searches for "red nail theory" skyrocketed by 158% worldwide right after Taylor was pictured at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Christmas Day in red nail polish, supporting her new boo Travis Kelce.
Soon after, on December 30, Selena Gomez posted an Insta selfie with red nails as well amid her PDA-filled shots with new boyfriend Benny Blanco.
Even Olivia Rodrigo rocked an edgy take on the red nail trend way back in October, around the same time her budding romance with Louis Partridge is said to have kicked off.
What do you think: Is it a coincidence, or is the TikTok theory as tough as nails?
Cover photo: Collage: JASON KEMPIN/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo, & DAVID EULITT/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP