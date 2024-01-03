Did Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Rodrigo just prove TikTok's viral "red nail theory"?

Los Angeles, California - The resurgence of a viral TikTok nail trend has picked up steam thanks to Taylor Swift , Selena Gomez , and Olivia Rodrigo . Red nails are mega trendy right now, and may be cooking up some magic. Here's why!

The resurgence of a TikTok viral red nail trend has been seen on the likes of Taylor Swift (r.), Selena Gomez (l.), and Olivia Rodrigo (c.) in the last few months. © Collage: JASON KEMPIN/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo, & DAVID EULITT/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It all comes back to the "red nail theory," which went viral on TikTok a few years ago as an idea first introduced by TikTok user @girlbosstown, aka PR whiz Robyn Delmonte.

Delmonte's viral video from January 2022 proposed that wearing red nail polish gets women more attention from men.

"I weirdly think guys are attracted to red nails because it reminds them of their moms when they were growing up taking care of them," she claimed.

Now, "red nail theory" is trending up a storm once more, and it could be thanks to pop stars Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha reveals that online searches for "red nails" have exploded by 160% globally in the last 12 months.

But what do red nails have to do with Taylor, Selena, and Olivia?