Preppy fashion is at the top of the class in latest spring style trend

Preppy fashion is back and better than ever! So dust off those polos and button-ups, millennials, because it's time to get back to the noughties.

The popularity of the Jacob Elordi vehicle Saltburn – set at Oxford in 2007 – shows us just how good pointed collars and striped polos can look. © Warner Bros & Amazon

Some call it the old money look while others dub it quiet luxury – but at the end of the day, it all boils down to various flavors of preppy style.

The fall runways were all about country club vibes, with Gucci, Miu Miu, and Dries van Noten heading the collegiate chic charge.

Notably, however, they tweaked and deconstructed traditional prep styles here and there to make them more in line with modern trends.

In other words, many will likely be sprinkling preppy fashion staples throughout their spring outfits rather than going with a full-on exact recreation.

1990s fashions have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity for some time, but the buzz surrounding the Jacob Elordi vehicle Saltburn – set at Oxford in 2007 – shows us just how good pointed collars, striped polos, rugby shirts, and all things khaki can look.

Early adopter celebs include some of the usual high-fashion suspects: Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid!