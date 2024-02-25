Bacon, avocado, and pickle coffee? TikToker whips up bizarre "making coffee" trend in weird viral videos

A food and drink TikToker and his "making coffee with things I shouldn't" series has gone viral. So what's the deal with this dude's strange "home coffee shop?

If you think about it, foods like bacon can be eaten along with breakfast fare – and coffee is often a breakfast drink! Ethan Rode has changed the game. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ethanrodecoffee

TikTok user @ethanrodecoffee has made every kind of coffee you can think of.

We're talking corn coffee, bacon coffee, avocado coffee, purple sweet potato coffee, and even pickle coffee!

And, you know what? The drinks aren't nearly as gross as you might imagine! (Except for maybe the pickle one...)

If you think about it, many of these foods, like bacon and avocado, can be eaten along with breakfast fare – and coffee is most often a morning drink, after all.

Ask yourself: Does it really matter if the food mixes with the coffee before or after it hits the stomach? TikTok fans are here for the debate.