Bacon, avocado, and pickle coffee? TikToker whips up bizarre "making coffee" trend in weird viral videos

By Steffi Feldman

If you think about it, foods like bacon can be eaten along with breakfast fare – and coffee is often a breakfast drink! Ethan Rode has changed the game.
TikTok user @ethanrodecoffee has made every kind of coffee you can think of.

We're talking corn coffee, bacon coffee, avocado coffee, purple sweet potato coffee, and even pickle coffee!

And, you know what? The drinks aren't nearly as gross as you might imagine! (Except for maybe the pickle one...)

If you think about it, many of these foods, like bacon and avocado, can be eaten along with breakfast fare – and coffee is most often a morning drink, after all.

Ask yourself: Does it really matter if the food mixes with the coffee before or after it hits the stomach? TikTok fans are here for the debate.

Unlikely coffee infusions cause a stir on TikTok

The odd coffee infusions aren't nearly as gross as you might imagine! Well, except for the pickle one.
Ethan definitely seems to know his way around complex-looking coffee-making equipment.

In fact, the TikToker has many videos where he's just making regular ol' joe and even some food recipes!

But are his odd infusions just posted as a joke, or could it be that these unlikely flavor combinations secretly be delicious?

The debate has raged in his TikTok comments, from "Ew" to "Amazing," and everywhere in between.

TikTok Avocado coffee goes viral

TikToker Ethan Rode makes a viral avocado iced latte!
Take a prime example: Ethan's viral avocado iced latte.

In the video, which has a million views and counting, Rode mashes up an avocado and mixes it with milk to create an avocado-infused dairy concoction. He then pours the mixture over ice and adds espresso.

When you put it like that, it doesn't sound so bad, right?

Heck, even a South Korean Starbucks tried out an avocado frappuccino, proving the idea might not be so strange after all.

For more avo goodness, check out these avocado tips, or some more common coffees to whip up.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ethanrodecoffee

