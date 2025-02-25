Check out the official 2025 Oscars' after-party menu and cocktails list!

Los Angeles, California - An exclusive menu of cocktails for Hollywood's hottest night was unveiled Tuesday, as the drinks for the Oscars after-party were announced.

Tequila will feature heavily as the Mexico-set narco musical Emilia Pérez vies for a number of Academy Awards.

Celebrities partying it up at the Governors Ball after scooping a statuette – or looking to drown their sorrows after missing out to a rival – will be offered a slate of themed drinks.

They include The Clear Winner, which features a block of ice with a white Oscar figurine inside, bathed in tequila, lime juice, tamarind, and flor de Jamaica tea.

Standing Ovation offers a pick-me-up for those looking to party the night away, blending espresso and tequila with fig syrup and smoked salt water.

Class Act matches lemon juice, milk, syrup, and tequila, while Golden Age Gimlet offers rosemary-infused Lillet Blanc, apple cordial, syrup, and tequila.

For those on the wagon, The Thespian blends agave, lime, and mango syrup.

Mixologist Charles Joly, who created the menu with Eric Van Beek, said that the drinks were a celebration.

"We're celebrating actors, were celebrating directors, we're celebrating cinema," he said.

Stars will also be able to help themselves to Lallier champagne, which is making its debut at the party this year.