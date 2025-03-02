Oscars 2025: How to stream and watch the 97th Academy Awards live
Los Angeles, California - Hollywood's biggest night has arrived – it's finally time to hold space for the 2025 Oscars!
The most acclaimed movies of the year will go head to head on Sunday night in Los Angeles, where comedian Conan O'Brien is set to host the 97th annual Academy Awards.
The competition has already seen its fair share of shakeups, with the most-nominated flick Emilia Pérez now batting from behind after a massive scandal involving leading star Karla Sofía Gascón.
Will the papal thriller Conclave take the top prize, or will Sean Baker's acclaimed romp Anora reign supreme?
The action kicks off at the Dolby Theater at 7 PM ET – here's how you can tune in live!
Where are the 2025 Oscars streaming live?
Cinephiles can tune into the Oscars on ABC through cable TV or subscription-only cable alternatives like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV, with the show also available on the ABC app and abc.com.
For those who prefer streaming, Hulu will also host the Academy Awards live in a first for the annual ceremony.
Will there be a red carpet?
Prior to the show, the stars will hit the red carpet for photos and interviews. The Oscars will host an official red carpet show – hosted by Dancing with the Stars emcee Julianna Hough and The Bachelor's Jesse Palmer – beginning at 6:30 PM on ABC and Hulu.
E! News will kick things off even earlier with Live From E!: Countdown to the Oscars at 2 PM ET, followed by their unofficial red carpet coverage in Live From E!: The Oscars at 4 PM ET.
To catch up on this year's nominees ahead of the show, check out TAG24's guide to streaming the 2025 Best Picture honorees.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP