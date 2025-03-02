Oscars 2025: How to stream and watch the 97th Academy Awards live

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood's biggest night has arrived – it's finally time to hold space for the 2025 Oscars!

The 2025 Oscars are set to kick off at 7 PM ET on Sunday, March 2. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP

The most acclaimed movies of the year will go head to head on Sunday night in Los Angeles, where comedian Conan O'Brien is set to host the 97th annual Academy Awards.

The competition has already seen its fair share of shakeups, with the most-nominated flick Emilia Pérez now batting from behind after a massive scandal involving leading star Karla Sofía Gascón.

Will the papal thriller Conclave take the top prize, or will Sean Baker's acclaimed romp Anora reign supreme?

The action kicks off at the Dolby Theater at 7 PM ET – here's how you can tune in live!