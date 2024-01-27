How to make a frittata: Recipe

Frittata is one of those simple and easy foods that can be absolutely delicious, but can also be incredibly boring. With our frittata recipe, you'll be stunned!

A good frittata is filling, healthy, and absolutely packed full of flavor. Yet, many avoid the humble dish due to its tendency to be bland and boring. With our fantastic frittata recipe, though, you'll surely impress!

Frittata is incredibly delicious and incredibly easy, so why not make it at home? © Unsplash/Anshu A There is nothing more delicious than a well-made and flavorful frittata, but there's also nothing more tedious than a badly seasoned and boring one that has been thrown together with no thought at all. Frittata is an easy and simple dish to make but a hard one to master, combining your cooking and baking skills and putting you truly to the test. So, how do you make a frittata? With this frittata recipe, you'll continue your Italian food journey in style with a creamy and cheesy dish that'll warm your heart and belly in equal measure.

How to make authentic frittata

An authentic and delicious frittata is not hard to make and requires almost no technical skill. It is genuinely just a matter of banging a few ingredients together and slapping them into the oven for a while, waiting and watching the frittata gradually get more melty and caramelized. You will need this equipment to make yourself a frittata: Whisk

Mixing bowl

Sharp knife

Chopping board

Baking dish

Baking paper

Cheese grater As long as you have these simple pieces of kitchen equipment, then with the right ingredients, you won't have any trouble making a good frittata.

Frittata recipe | Ingredients

When it comes to the humble frittata, it's all about the ingredients. You don't need much skill, and you don't need any fancy equipment, but you do need a collection of ingredients that are of a high standard, full of flavor, and well-matched with one another. Without a set of good ingredients, you simply can't make a good frittata. Here are the ingredients for a perfect frittata: 1 onion

4 cloves of garlic

1 leek

1 zucchini

Cherry tomatoes, 2 cups

8–10 eggs

Milk, 1/2 cup

Mozzarella, 1 cup

Parmigiano regiano, 1/2 cup

Basil

Italian seasoning, 1 tablespoon

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

On the proportions: This recipe has been designed to make enough frittata for at least four people, with the possibility of feeding five. If you want to make more or less, to feed more or less people, adjust the quantities proportionally.

Frittata recipe | Instructions

One of the best parts of making a frittata is how unbelievably easy it is to do. This is a recipe that, in terms of cooking time, is almost entirely preparation. Of course, you have to wait around while it is in the oven, but while you wait, you can take a seat, have some wine, and chill with the family. Here's how to make the perfect authentic frittata Step 1: Preheat your oven to 356°F and get all your ingredients ready to go. Step 2: Using the sharp knife and cutting board, prepare your onion and garlic. Dice the onion and crush the garlic. Step 3: Add your onion with a little olive oil in a medium non-stick frying pan. Simmer for a while before adding the garlic, and continue on medium heat until the onion is translucent and the garlic is fragrant. Remove from the heat and add to a mixing bowl. Step 4: Chop your zucchini and leek into rounds, and halve your cherry tomatoes. Add them to the mixing bowl along with a few basil leaves. Step 5: Season everything in the mixing bowl with salt, pepper, olive oil, and a little bit of Italian seasoning. Add your mozzarella, which has been shredded, and mix thoroughly. Step 6: Line your pan with baking paper and add the vegetables, spreading them out evenly across the bottom of the pan. Step 7: Into the mixing bowl, crack and whisk your eggs until completely homogenized. Add a little bit of olive oil, your milk, and seasonings. Step 8: Once whisked together, pour the egg mixture over your veggies so that they are almost entirely submerged. Step 9: Spring parmigiano regiano over the top of the egg and bake for about 20 minutes or until golden brown and melty on top. Make sure that the egg is fully cooked through before you serve. Step 10: Garnish your frittata with some more cheese and some more basil leaves. Eat and enjoy! There is something particularly simple about that process, isn't there? Other than chopping stuff up, you basically don't need to do anything. Just toss it in there, wait, and enjoy!

What is a frittata?

Frittata is, at its core, simply an egg-based baked dish that originates from Italy. It is similar to a quiche or even to an omelette, but it's baked instead of fried and has no pastry (like a quiche). In addition, frittata can feature a variety of different ingredients, from vegetables to cheeses to meats, and is therefore defined more by its form and technique rather than what it's made from. The dish's name is derived from the Italian word "friggere" which means to fry something. This is likely because the dish was originally cooked in a skillet, where the initial ingredients were added and sautéed before being put into the oven with the eggs. There is also the possibility that the name comes from the fact that frittata is a dish that comes from the humble omelette. Few dishes have more variations than the frittata, which can be made from a variety of different ingredients in a variety of different ways. The one thing that they all have in common, though, is their cheesy goodness.

Different kinds of frittata

There are many different kinds of frittata, but they're all made the same way. © IMAGO/TT Capable of being made from a vast array of different ingredients, few dishes are more versatile than the frittata. As long as it is mostly egg and includes some Italian cheese, it'll be darn good – so feel free to experiment with it or even make different frittatas based on different preferences. Here are a few suggestions for different types of frittata: Asparagus and feta

Sausage and mushroom

Yellow squash, zucchini, and tomato

Red onion, potatoes, rosemary

Goat cheese, fig, walnut

Ham and cheese

Red bell pepper, eggplant, and zucchini

Red bell pepper, bacon, spinach, basil, mozzarella Whatever you feel like, you can add to a frittata. We are particular fans of making it extra cheesy and including sun dried tomatoes – but you can include whatever, have fun with it!

