Pumpkin mousse recipe: How to whip up the perfect Halloween treat

It might sound counterintuitive to some, but pumpkins work just as well in a dessert as they do in a savory dish, as anyone who has tried pumpkin pie will attest. This is one seasonal treat to try before you deny!

Pumpkin mousse is a sweet treat, and simple to make! © Collage: Unsplash/@aaronburden & @kisoulou

Pumpkin mousse is far easier to make, however. And during spooky season, it's an easy way to wow guests and make those taste buds water.

If you're not familiar, a mousse is a soft, pudding-like food that has a light and airy texture. It can be fluffy or creamy and thick, and either sweet or savory, depending on how it's prepared. Mousse is typically dished out into individual portions and chilled before being served.

The word "mousse" means foam in French, and the dessert reportedly hails from France in the 18th-century.

For an autumn twist, we're serving it up with the season's favorite flavor: pumpkin, of course!

Here's how to make the tasty Halloween and fall-themed treat with a recipe that's simple and sweet.