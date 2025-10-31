Pumpkin mousse recipe: How to whip up the perfect Halloween treat
It might sound counterintuitive to some, but pumpkins work just as well in a dessert as they do in a savory dish, as anyone who has tried pumpkin pie will attest. This is one seasonal treat to try before you deny!
Pumpkin mousse is far easier to make, however. And during spooky season, it's an easy way to wow guests and make those taste buds water.
If you're not familiar, a mousse is a soft, pudding-like food that has a light and airy texture. It can be fluffy or creamy and thick, and either sweet or savory, depending on how it's prepared. Mousse is typically dished out into individual portions and chilled before being served.
The word "mousse" means foam in French, and the dessert reportedly hails from France in the 18th-century.
For an autumn twist, we're serving it up with the season's favorite flavor: pumpkin, of course!
Here's how to make the tasty Halloween and fall-themed treat with a recipe that's simple and sweet.
Pumpkin mousse recipe: Simple and sweet!
To make a delicious pumpkin mousse, you'll need these ingredients for the base of the treat:
- 16 oz whipped cream
- 4.4 oz Mascarpone cheese
- 7 oz sour cream
- 5 oz yogurt
- 3/4 cup curd
- 1 to 3 tbsp sugar
- 3 sheets of gelantin
Directions:
Whip the cream until stiff, then mix in the rest of the ingredients. Dissolve the gelantin in water and stir in with the cream. Fill into small glasses and chill in the refrigerator.
Pro Tip: Serve in barware like fancier coup or wine glasses for an elevated look!
For the pumpkin mousse topping, you'll need these ingredients:
- 18 oz of pumpkin pulp or canned pumpkin
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 3 tbsp orange juice
- 3 tbsp water
- cinnamon, nutmeg, and 1 tsp sugar to garnish
Peel and scoop out the pumpkin pulp (if using directly from the gourd itself), then melt the sugar in a small saucepan.
Add orange juice and pulp and cook mixture until soft. Add water and purée all together, before seasoning to taste with sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon.
Add 1 tbsp of the topping to the cream base in each of your chilled glasses and voilà - your pumpkin mousse dessert is ready!
Pro Tip: To sweeten things up, garnish with honey or seasonal berries. Or, roast some pumpkin seeds and throw a few on top of your mousse creation.
Happy (trick or) treating and eating!
