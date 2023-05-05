Up your guacamole game on Cinco de Mayo with these simple tricks
It's no secret that homemade guacamole is usually miles better than supermarket options, which are often way too creamy and lack that extra bit of taste. Now that it's Cinco de Mayo, it's time to show you how to rock 'n guacarole!
Making your own guacamole dip is super easy, and not as much work as you'd think. Indeed, it is the perfect Cinco de Mayo snack to bang out in five minutes or less!
While there are plenty of different types of guacamole, and lots of extra ingredients you could mix in for an extra kick to those mashed avocados, one restaurateur has spilled his secret for his popular and beloved mash.
Edson Diaz-Fuentes, founder of Santo Remedio – a popular Mexican restaurant in London – has revealed his tips on how to make sure your guac is not only decent, but perfect.
The first thing to remember is not to blend the avocado, since you'll want a firm and chunky texture, Diaz-Fuentes explained in his renowned recipe for the World Avocado Organization (yes, that's a thing).
Another key element are his onions, which are marinated in lime juice for a zingy hack!
The chef also salts the tomatoes before adding them to remove excess water.
Using these steps will significantly enhance your guacamole's flavor, he explained. Check out the rest of the recipe below, to prepare for a guac-fueled Cinco de Mayo!
Guacamole recipe:
1. Mix 1/4 finely diced red onion and the juice of half a lime in a bowl.
2. Add two finely diced ripe tomatoes to another bowl and sprinkle it with a generous pinch of salt. Mix well, then put the tomatoes in a sieve placed over another bowl. The salt will enhance their flavor and make them release excess water.
3. Put the flesh of two perfectly ripe avocados in a bowl and add the juice of the other half of the lime. Mash the avocado with a fork until it is well mixed but still firm and chunky.
4. Drain the onions and add to the bowl with the drained tomatoes and about 1/4 cup of finely chopped cilantro. Using a spatula, gently fold in the mixture without mashing the avocado any further.
5. Add a finely chopped jalapeño chili, some sweet chili sauce, or hot sauce for seasoning.
Homemade guacamole will not only taste delicious, but will even help your body build up more of the happiness hormone serotonin, thanks to the use of mood-boosting tomatoes and avocado. With Cinco de Mayo hear and bangin', it's time to get mashin'!
Cover photo: OMAR TORRES/AFP