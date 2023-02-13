Galentine's Day: How TikTok is celebrating gal pals

Valentine's Day may be all about romantic love, but Galentine's Day puts an emphasis on another, equally important kind of love: friendship. And TikTokers are all in.

Galentine's Day is a holiday to celebrate female friendship, and TikTokers have jumped on the trend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@such.a.sasha & @sb.umatiya

While many single people dread February's "Hallmark holiday" focused on romance, there's another important occasion that everyone deserves to celebrate!

February 13 marks Galentine's Day, a holiday that serves as an ode to female friendship on the eve of Valentine's Day.

Though the celebration has become a TikTok favorite, it actually began way before the social media platform took off.

Galentine's Day was originally coined by the NBC sitcom Parks & Recreation with an episode in which Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, honors her best gal pals with a special brunch. In true Leslie fashion, she gives each of her friends handmade gifts to honor their cherished bond.

The holiday has managed to stick in the cultural zeitgeist, and proves that although romance certainly deserves its moment in the sun on Valentine's Day, the love shared between friends is equally worth commemorating.