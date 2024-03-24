Spring cleaning horoscope: Let the stars guide you to clearing up the clutter

Itching for a fresh start, or at least a sweet smelling fridge, but unsure where to start sweeping? Let astrology help you declutter.

By Jamie Grasse

Itching for a fresh start, or at least a sweet smelling fridge, but unsure where to start sweeping? There are tons of spring cleaning guides, but if you want to celebrate the celestial, here's how to let astrology and your horoscope help you declutter.

What kind of cleaner is your star sign? Do they do the deep cleaning or just brush off some of the dust? © 123rf/ foodandmore Spring has officially started, which means it's high time to consider a good old-fashioned spring sweeping. There are so very many things to clean, from shelves, to fridge, or gardens, and gutters. Choosing your battle or project can be a chore, but when you bring in the zodiac signs, it can be fun! If you are into astrology, you probably know which star signs love to chase dust bunnies and which prefer to let them gather in the corners as they please.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Clean out the fridge

As the go-getting ram, you like to smash through challenges and test your strength. So step up and dare to peek into that Tupperware that's been sitting in the fridge for more weeks than you are willing to admit. Challenge yourself to beat food waste and use those still good smelling leftovers. Then deep clean the icebox till it sparkles and smells great for a change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Scrub in style

You aren't the fastest of cleaners, but you get the scrubbing done. Make washing up more your style by splurging on the fancy soap. Get the one that smells like summer and bliss, you, luxury loving bull, you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Focus on the windows

As an air sign, staying on task – or still, for that matter – can be a challenge. Your attention goes where the wind blows. So, why not focus on the actual windows to your world? Get out the Windex or a bucket of soapy water and start with the ones that face the street. Your neighbors will be impressed with your industriousness. And if you lose interest after a few panes, then at least the ones to your social world look perfect.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Clean reflection

Cleaning is how you deal with stress. And as an emotional soul, most of your home is clean. But you also value self reflection, so take a rag to the mirror. Think about your next big move, and show yourself some love with a smile and affirmation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Rearrange it all

You need a dramatic cleaning project, so you start dusting. Dusting leads to dust bunny hunting, which makes you think the couch might look better under the window. And what if the bedroom became the living room? Embrace the impulse. Make that elaborate spring change and move it all. Even if it isn't better, it's different, and you'll have something to show for your efforts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Ceiling corner sweep

Spring-cleaning was finished last week. After all, no logical person waits for the dust to just collect. The books are in order, the tiles scrubbed, and your pillows are clean scented and fluffed. So you could call it quits, but what kind of Virgo would you be then? Maybe you should get out the vacuum and check the ceiling corners for spiders or see if your neighbor could use a methodical hand.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Get those gutters

Thanks to your obsession with balance, most things in your home have a place of their own. Order is poetry. That makes spring-cleaning inside a breeze. But outside in the great outdoors, the leaves fall where they will. Don't stress about it: they too have their place. Embrace your sense of romance and ask your partner to hold the latter and get those leaves out of the gutter.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Clean out that closet

Clothing is your armor, you hard-shelled crab. Every season requires a wardrobe transformation. Get into your collection of grab and let go of what doesn't suit or fit you anymore. Consider donating, maybe other star signs could do with a bit of your style.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Reorganize the kitchen cabinets

You would love to spend your time researching the best possible way to order all those kitchen gadgets you've stocked up on during the pandemic. But spring is for springing into action. Time to commit to an organizational style. Don't fret, you don't have to keep the juicer next to the zester forever just because you move it today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Get the garden ready

As an earth sign, you love to get your hands dirty. Honestly, you love anything dirty. Garden work will keep you grounded. It's a sensual activity, and it's good for everyone. Plant a tree or watch the bees.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Shelves

You clean to your own drum and have your own routines, even if it looks more like chaos from the outside. Don't worry about what anyone thinks about your method, pull the books and trinkets off the shelves, and attack that dust with vigorous abandon. Then put the books back in your preferred order.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Sweep

Everyone knows this water sign is a dreamer, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also clean. Sweep away any emotions threaten your sense of balance. Spring-cleaning isn't about the dust in those tiny, hard to reach corners. It's also about dealing with the dust of the mind, so you can come back to the here and now.