Aries season 2024: Dates, traits, and compatibility

By Jamie Grasse

Welcome to Aries Season 2024! Here's everything you need to know about the zodiac sign of the moment, from the dates to their traits, compatible partners, and celebrity buddies.

Aries season 2024 is a time to get outside your comfort zone and embrace your inner daredevil. Welcome to spring and happy Aries season 2024! The sun moved into the courageous sign of Aries on March 21 and will stay there until April 19. This solar move coincides with the vernal equinox, otherwise known as the start of spring. Both Aries season and spring are all about renewal and growth, and this year they are bound to be exciting. It's a great time for each and every zodiac sign to reevaluate their priorities and goals for the future. Let the return of longer days lift you up and help you find your strength. Your horoscope can guide you. Here's everything you need to know about the zodiac sign Aries.

Aries facts

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and marks the new astrological year. It's a cardinal fire sign ruled by the planet Mars, which means Aries love competition of every sort. Its colors are red, orange, yellow, and white, much like the fire that drives it. Aries is symbolized by the ram, which represents renewal and steadfast determination.

Aries Traits

Aries don't back down – just like rams. Those born under the sign of Aries take initiative. They're strong, energized, and independent. Aries can be intense and have deep power reserves. This sign is always ready to take action. They need some stress and pressure to thrive, and they don't back down. Aries like to prove themselves with acts of bravery, decisiveness, and courage. However, this drive to prove their worth can easily become self-serving. When Aries are off balance, they can come across as arrogant and pushy, consumed with making their point. Sometimes, the fire sign needs help remembering to take time out to reflect and find its softer, less inflammatory side.

Aries compatibility

Aries are feisty characters, often looking for a challenge and sometimes a fight. They don't do easy-breezy; they fall hard and fast, which is why this intense sign jives best with other fire signs, like Leos and Sagittariuses. They're also drawn to Geminis and Aquariuses as these air signs are into trying new things and taking risks. But Libras might be turned off by Aries' need to make decisions quickly. Water and earth signs may struggle to find a romantic connection with this bold sign, which can be a bit overprotective. Aries' bluntness may come off as insensitive. But a connection created between oppositions can also help both find different sides of themselves.

Aries celebrities

Actor Pedro Pascal is an Aries. © Robyn Beck / AFP Notable Aries include many groundbreaking musicians, celebrities, and actors who aren't afraid to go their own way. Think Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, America Ferrera, Halle Bailey, and Pedro Pascal. Kourtney Kardashian Barker is also an Aries who dares to do her own thing. Those born under Aries are determined. They know how to trust in their own strength. Fame often follows those with these kinds of steadfast beliefs.

What do you need to know about Aries season 2024?

Aries season is a great time to embrace your inner daredevil, regardless of your zodiac sign. It's time to jump into action. Whether you get into spring cleaning or political activism, this season is about doing all the things. In Aries season, the sun smiles on those who have the nerve to step out of their comfort zone. Embrace this spring energy and grow, grow, grow!