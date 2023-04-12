China reports first ever human death from bird flu

Guangdong, China - China has notified the World Health Organization (WHO) that a woman infected with the H3N8 bird flu died last month, in what is only the third known human case ever and the first to result in death from the strain.

China notified the WHO that a woman infected with the H3N8 bird flu died, with a poultry market near her home the likeliest source of infection. © ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP

The two previous cases were reported in China last April and May, the WHO said.



In the latest incident, a 56-year-old woman from south-eastern Guangdong province died on March 16 after falling ill in February and being hospitalized for severe pneumonia.

"The patient had multiple underlying conditions. She had a history of exposure to live poultry before the onset of the disease, and a history of wild bird presence around her home," the UN health body said, citing information from China's National Health Commission.

None of her close contacts have developed an infection or symptoms of illness.

The WHO said a poultry market near her home could have been the source of her infection. Samples collected from the market were positive for influenza A(H3) subtype.