Five ways to reduce holiday stress this Christmas season

By Jamie Grasse

Don't let holiday stress get you down this jolly season. The holiday season can be joyous, but it also can be full of tension and stress. Maybe your family drives you up the wall, gift-giving isn't in your budget, or the lack of normalcy really gets to you. Perhaps you're normally all about the Christmas magic but are feeling a bit overworked and frazzled. Even if you don't celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or Yule, the pressure of the season can still throw a wrench in your cultivated calm and perfect schedule. You don't have to let the winter blues or stress get to you. Have yourself a merry little Christmas by putting these five stress-reducing tips to the test!

1. Spend some time outside to reduce Chirstmas stress and anxiety

If you feel your anxiety rising, head outside to take in some fresh air and gaze at the stars. © Unsplash/Klemen Vrankar Parties, planning, presents, and parents; the holidays can be one heck of a busy time. When it all gets too much, try to withdraw and take some time for yourself. You can sneak outside for a few minutes – even if you're hosting – and look up at the stars or take in Mother Nature. Beauty Festive holiday nail designs to light up your 2024 celebrations! Some deep breaths of crisp, fresh air can help reduce your stress and anxiety. You'll be able to return to the party or family drama with renewed energy!

2. Shake off extra stress

Twirl around a bit to get out of your stress spiral! © unsplash/ Olga Pukhalskaya Mayo Clinic experts agree that movement is magical when it comes to fending off stress and/or anxiety. Pretty much any movement can help, such as dancing, walking, running, and stretching. So what are you waiting for? Shake off that holiday stress! You could even make it festive by doing an overly enthusiastic jig to Jingle Bells or a modern interpretive dance to Carol of the Bells. Another classic option is to go for a walk after you scarf down holiday delights and cookies. While you're at it, you can do some end-of-year reflecting!

3. Delegate holiday responsibilities

Even Santa delegates some of his responsibilities during the holiday season! © unsplash.com/@mikearney If you got roped into throwing some kind of holiday party, remember you don't have to do it all. After all, even Santa delegates! Ask your sister to bring an appetizer or make a dessert. Yes – you can ask guests to bring some holiday dishes before anything else to your lengthy to-do list! 'Tis the season to share responsibilities.

4. Give up on gift-giving to reduce stress

Don't stress yourself out by looking for the perfect gift! Focus on spending time with your loved ones instead. © unsplash/ jeshoots Gift-giving can be grand, but it also takes a lot of time, energy, and money. Talk to your family or friends about sharing a meal or embarking on a fun and cost-effective activity instead of partaking in opulent gift-giving traditions. Brainstorm activities that don't send you running all over the city for the perfect gift. After all, the holidays are about so much more than presents!

5. Don't worry about your weight

Try to avoid counting calories and allow yourself to eat the cookie and enjoy it. © unsplash/ Casey Chae The holidays are about sugar, spice, and everything nice with rich butter and cream-filled delights. But it's also that special time of the year when many of us get to see some of our more judgy relatives. You don't need to worry about your weight or body shape. Pounds come and go, as do the holidays. Don't spend your Christmas dinner stressing over calories. If Aunt Betty dares to ask if you "are really going to eat that, "make like Taylor Swift and Shake It Off. To quote body positivity icon Lizzo, you're "way too fine to be this stressed."