Could diabetes drug slow progression of Parkinson's disease?

Washington DC - A drug used to treat diabetes slowed the progression of motor issues associated with Parkinson's disease , a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine said Wednesday.

A new study found that a drug used to treat diabetes slowed the progression of motor issues associated with Parkinson's disease. © IMAGO / Science Photo Library

Parkinson's is a devastating nervous system disorder affecting 10 million people worldwide, with no current cure. Symptoms include rhythmic shaking known as tremors, slowed movement, impaired speech, and problems balancing, which get worse over time.

Researchers have been interested in exploring a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists – which mimic a gut hormone and are commonly used to treat diabetes and obesity – for their potential to protect neurons.

So far, however, evidence of clinical benefits in patients has been limited, and early studies have proved inconclusive.

In the new paper, 156 patients with early-stage Parkinson's were recruited across France and then randomly chosen to receive either lixisenatide, which is sold under the brand names Adlyxin and Lyxumia and made by Sanofi, or a placebo.

After one year of follow up, the group on the treatment, which is given as an injection, saw no worsening of their movement symptoms, while those on the placebo did.

The effect was "modest," according to the paper, and was noticeable only when assessed by professionals "who made them do tasks; walking, standing up, moving their hands, etc." senior author Olivier Rascol, a neurologist at Toulouse University, told AFP.

But, he added, this may just be because Parkinson's disease worsens slowly, and with another year of follow-up, the differences might become much starker.

"This is the first time that we have clear results, which demonstrate that we had an impact on the progression of the symptoms of the disease and that we explain it by a neuroprotective effect," said Rascol.