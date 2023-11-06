Spinal implant allows Parkinson's patient to walk again

Lausanne, Switzerland - A man with advanced Parkinson's disease is now able to walk almost "normally" again thanks to electrodes implanted in his spinal cord, researchers said on Monday.

A man with advanced Parkinson's disease named Marc (pictured, far right) is now able to walk almost "normally" again thanks to electrodes implanted in his spinal cord, researchers said on Monday. © GABRIEL MONNET / AFP

The medical first was achieved by Swiss researchers who had previously pioneered similar breakthroughs to help paraplegic people walk again.



"This could be a game-changing technology to help restore movement in people with advanced Parkinson's," said David Dexter, research director at Parkinson's UK, emphasizing that the procedure is invasive and more research was needed.

Marc, the 62-year-old patient who lives in France, has suffered from the debilitating brain disorder for about 30 years.

Like more than 90 percent of people with advanced Parkinson's, Marc has had great difficulty walking.

What are known as "freezing" episodes – during which patients are temporarily unable to move, putting them at risk of falling – are particularly "awful," Marc told AFP.

"If you have an obstacle or if someone passes in front of you unexpectedly, you start to 'freeze' and you fall," said Marc, who asked not to reveal his last name.

Much remains unknown about Parkinson's disease, making treatment difficult. But the symptoms can seriously affect the lives of patients, sometimes confining them to a bed or a wheelchair.

When the opportunity arose to undergo surgery in Switzerland, Marc leapt at the chance.