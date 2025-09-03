Florida makes alarming move on vaccine mandates as surgeon general compares them to slavery

Miami, Florida - A top Florida health official on Wednesday vowed to end all vaccine mandates, including school immunization requirements, likening the measures to prevent childhood diseases to slavery.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced Wednesday that the state was moving to end all vaccine mandates. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The announcement thrusts the conservative-leaning state into the center of a growing political battle, as vaccine-skeptic federal Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seeks to steer the nation away from the life-saving medical intervention.

"The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida – all of them, all of them, every last one of them," Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo told a cheering audience at the Grace Christian School in Valrico.

"Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery," he added.

"Who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don't have that right. Your body is a gift from God."

The changes, which would require new state laws to fully implement, would make Florida the first state to eliminate such mandates.

Vaccination requirements have long been credited with boosting protection against once-common childhood diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, polio, and hepatitis B.