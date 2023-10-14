Humanity could lose half of future medicines due to plant extinctions

London, UK - Humanity is "staring down the barrel" of potentially losing up to half of its future medicines because so many plant species are facing extinction, scientists have warned.

Scientists are sounding the alarm that nearly half of all known flowering plants may be at risk of extinction (stock image). © 123RF/Belart84

Nearly half of all those that flower are threatened, amounting to over 100,000, while it is believed that around 77% of all those as yet undescribed by science are at risk.



In some cases, they are going extinct between the time of first discovery and when they are catalogued, which takes around 16 years on average.

The main cause of these extinctions is habitat loss, such as deforestation or the construction of dams that flood river areas further upstream.

Climate change is "certainly on the horizon," said conservation analyst Matilda Brown, but it is much harder to measure it as a threat.

Brown is among the researchers at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in the London borough of Richmond who have published these findings in a new report called State of the World's Plants and Fungi.

They are calling for all newly described species to be treated as threatened unless proven otherwise.

Brown explained, "We're looking at over 100,000 species that are threatened – that's more than the total number of species of mammals, birds, reptiles, fish, all of our vertebrates put together."

"And when we consider that nine out of 10 of our medicines come from plants, what we're potentially staring down the barrel of is losing up to half of all of our future medicines."

"So this isn't just a big number if you're a plant. It's a big number in terms of potential impacts for humanity."