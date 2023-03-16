Maternal deaths in the US spiked drastically in 2021, CDC says

Maternal deaths in the US increased by a shocking 40% in 2021, according to a new report by the CDC, with Black women hit particularly hard.

By Jamie Grasse

Atlanta, Georgia - Maternal deaths in the US increased by a shocking 40% in 2021, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Maternal mortality in the US spiked drastically in 2021 due to Covid-19

Covid-19 contributed to the spike in maternal mortality in the US in 2021. © 123rf/chanintorn Health experts like, Eileen Crimmins, a professor of gerontology at the University of Southern California, told NPR: "There is just no reason for a rich country to have poor maternal mortality," She, like many others, attributed the 2021 spike to the coronavirus pandemic and hopes that it was the apex. A separate report by the Government Accountability Office has cited Covid-19 as a contributing factor in at least 400 maternal deaths. Other experts worry that current economic and political trends across the country could continue to make these figures worse. For example, the closing of rural maternity wards and abortion restrictions that delay care for pregnancy complications could increase the number of maternal deaths.

Maternal mortality in the US rose more for Black women

Maternal mortality rates rose more for Black Woman than white women in 2021. © National Center for Health Satatistics

The CDC's report on maternal mortality in 2021 also found that the maternal death rate among Black Americans was much higher than other racial groups. In 2021, it was 69.9 per 100,000, which is 2.6 times higher than the rate for White women. Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, an OB-GYN at Ochsner Health in Louisiana who investigates maternal deaths, told NPR, that social factors, not biological ones, are to blame for the racial difference. She said, "We have to address the social factors that either are barriers to accessing care or that make your medical conditions worse coming into the pregnancy," she says. "This is not just about doctors in the hospital." The preliminary CDC numbers for 2022, show that there were 733 maternal deaths, per the Associated Press. The actual number is probably higher. Though the number of maternal moralities appears to be lower in 2022, that just means the rate is still woefully high in the United States.