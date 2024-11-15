Measles cases surge 20%, new global research study shows

Geneva, Switzerland - Measles infections soared by a fifth last year to over 10 million cases globally, revealing alarming gaps in vaccine coverage, a study showed Thursday.

A Sudanese child receives a vaccine shot in Sudan's eastern state of Gedaref on January 22, 2024, during a vaccination campaign against the measles and rubella virus. © AFP

Worldwide, there were an estimated 10.3 million measles cases in 2023, according to a joint publication by the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That marked a 20% increase from 2022, the study showed, saying that "inadequate immunization coverage globally is driving the surge in cases."

Measles is one of the world's most infectious diseases. At least 95% coverage with two doses of the measles/rubella vaccine is needed to prevent outbreaks.

But in 2023, only 83% of children worldwide received their first dose of the measles vaccine through routine health services – the same level as in 2022 but down from 86% before the pandemic.

Only 74% received their second dose last year, the study showed.

"Measles vaccine has saved more lives than any other vaccine in the past 50 years," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a joint statement.

"To save even more lives and stop this deadly virus from harming the most vulnerable, we must invest in immunization for every person, no matter where they live."

CDC director Mandy Cohen said, "The measles vaccine is our best protection against the virus, and we must continue to invest in efforts to increase access."