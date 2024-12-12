Millions of ultra-viral Stanley cups recalled over unexpected health risk

Seattle, Washington - Fashionable drinkware brand Stanley on Thursday recalled 2.6 million travel mugs after faulty lids were found to pose a risk of burning users with hot liquid.

Fashionable drinkware brand Stanley on Thursday recalled 2.6 million travel mugs after faulty lids were found to pose a risk of burning users with hot liquid. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall of Stanley's Switchback and Trigger Action models, citing lid threads that shrink due to heat or usage.

The fault can cause the lid "to detach during use, posing a burn hazard," the commission said, adding Stanley had received 91 complaints worldwide, resulting in 38 burn injuries.

Stanley cups and mugs – insulated, colorful, and in all sizes – have surged in popularity in recent years, starring in multiple TikTok clips and lifestyle memes.

New releases of limited edition cups, including a coveted collab with pop star Olivia Rodrigo, have caused long lines outside stores and even tussles among desperate customers.

A woman was arrested in California earlier this year for allegedly stealing 65 Stanleys worth almost $2,500 from a sporting goods store.

The recalled items cost between $20 and $50.