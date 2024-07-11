Olivia Rodrigo's Stanley cup sale sparks more chaos than Ticketmaster

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has launched her own custom Stanley cup, and the limited sale sparked more frenzy – and fury – than her Ticketmaster sales!

Olivia Rodrigo has launched her own custom Stanley cup, and the limited sale sparked more frenzy – and fury – than her Ticketmaster sales! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@stanley_brand

On Wednesday, Livies who signed up for the launch of the 21-year-old's custom Quencher Tumbler received either a confirmation or a rejection of their sale via email.

Powered by EQL, the launch operated on a lottery system to give fans as fair a chance as possible.

Livies had exactly 24 hours to enter their bid before the sale closed on Wednesday, and their results were sent out shortly thereafter.

While many quickly reported success on social media, some fans said that the site had crashed or that their credit cards had been erroneously denied – thus costing them their spot in the sale.

"I've Tried everything and it won't accept my card," one fan wrote on Stanley's Instagram page.

A few others shared similar issues, with one adding, "count your days stanley." Yikes!