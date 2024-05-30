Third human case of bird flu reported amid outbreak in dairy cattle

Michigan - US officials on Thursday reported the country's third human case of bird flu linked to the current outbreak of the virus in dairy cattle .

The Michigan farm worker is the second person sickened by the disease in the Midwestern state, following a first case in Texas in April.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement all three cases were spread from cows to humans, as opposed to human-to-human, which would be more concerning.

But it added it was the first case "to report more typical symptoms of acute respiratory illness associated with influenza virus infection," while the previous cases resulted in mild symptoms including conjunctivitis.

The person's symptoms included cough without fever, eye discomfort, and watery eye discharge. They were treated with the antiviral medicine oseltamivir and isolated at home, with their symptoms resolving.

The worker was not wearing personal protective equipment, which health authorities have recommended for those in close contact with dairy herds, said Michigan's health department.