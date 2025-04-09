Trump announces tariffs on pharmaceuticals, triggering fears of price hikes

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's trade war will see huge tariffs imposed on pharmaceutical companies operating overseas, triggering a fear that market turbulence could hit the price of medicine .

Trump's massive trade war will hit pharmaceutical prices as US citizens already struggle through the cost-of-living crisis. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump took to the stage on Tuesday at the National Republican Congressional Committee's (NRCC) annual dinner in Washington DC to announce a "major" tariff against pharmaceutical companies operating overseas.

"We're going to tariff our pharmaceuticals and once we do that, they're gonna come rushing back into our country because we're the big market," Trump said.

"The advantage we have over everybody is that we're the big market, so we're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals," he revealed.

Last week, Trump announced a global trade war against most of the world, with sweeping tariffs that has since seen China targeted with more than 100% levies on imports into the US.

One of few exemptions in the tariff announcement were pharmaceutical companies, which Trump said would "come roaring back" to the US.

"They’re coming roaring back, they’re all coming back to our country because if they don’t, they got a big tax to pay," he said last week, foreshadowing what was announced last night.