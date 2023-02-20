Rebel Wilson launches new Fluid dating app "for everyone"

Dallas, Texas - Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson wants to help you widen your dating pool. The Australian-born actor is launching a new dating app designed to help curious singles of any sexual orientation to match and meet new people.

Rebel Wilson has unveiled her latest project, a dating app for those "anywhere on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum" or preferring "not to put a label on your sexuality." © Instagram/fluiddating

Fluid might be your best bet if you're looking for new love.

The new dating app will use the "latest matchmaking technology and an advanced filtering algorithm" to help users connect with prospective friends, hookups, dates, and significant others without the restraints of a person's immutable sexuality.

"Whether you’re straight, queer, questioning, heteroflexible, bisexual, pansexual, gay, lesbian, open to exploring, anywhere on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, or you prefer not to put a label on your sexuality, Fluid is for you, regardless of your sexual identity," reads the app's description. "Everyone belongs to the Fluid community."

"What’s really cool is, it’s open to everyone," Wilson, one of the app’s cofounders, told People.

The star announced her engagement to clothing designer Ramona Agruma on Sunday, adding that she wished the app "was around five years ago."