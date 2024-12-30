New Year 2025: The best ways to celebrate making a fresh start

Even if you're partied out, you should consider ringing in the new year with a good luck meal, by banging pots and pans, and making resolutions.

By Jamie Grasse

New Year's Eve is almost upon us. Time to say goodbye to 2024 and welcome in 2025! Even if you're partied out from holiday gatherings, you should consider ringing in the new year with these fun ways to keep the celebrations going.

New Year's 2025 is almost upon us! Here are the best ways to celebrate making a fresh start. © Znsplash/weston m 2024 was a doozy. Case in point? The words of the years various dictionaries chose to capture the tone of these past 12 months include "brain rot" (Oxford Dictionary) and "polarization" (Merriam-Webster's). That makes going for a fresh new start, laden with positivity, even more important. Lifestyle Handy tips and tricks to get yourself to read more books in the new year New Year's Eve traditions vary around the world. There's everything from the 115-year tradition of the ball drop in New York to polar bear swims, to watching and setting off your own fireworks to light up the night. If you're still looking for a way to make this New Year's Eve more memorable, here are some ways to shoo away the bad vibes of 2024, and make this midnight one you won't forget.

Make a good luck meal for New Year's Eve

Eating black-eyed peas has been a good luck tradition in the southern states since the Civil War. © unsplash/Jasmine Waheed From lentils to cabbage, noodles to pork, pickled herring and many other oddities in between, there are tons of different foods that people around the world believe bring luck. You could base your last meal of 2024 or first meal of 2025 on foods laden with symbolism and those that might bring you good fortune. Why not hedge your bets that this year will be better with a belly full of lucky lettuce or greens? Cabbage, for example, is said, to symbolize long life and riches. You could cook yourself up a side of some simple coleslaw to chow down on. Eating black-eyed peas has been a good luck tradition in the southern states since the Civil War. You might consider updating it by turning the little beans into a stunning homemade hummus. Regardless if you choose to cook greens, lentils, fish, or black-eyed peas, you can make your New Year's Eve memorable by sharing a home cooked meal with friends and family. Perhaps a round of seconds will a double dose of luck this year, too.

Ring in 2025 with some noise

Throw in the towel on 2024 by banging on a pan and releasing the past year. © Unsplash/Rayia Soderberg Watching fireworks is nice, but if you want to do something to shake off the negativity of 2024, you could always take matters into your own hands. Grab a pot or a pan and a spoon. Then, when the clock strikes midnight, smash them together with all the rage that has been pent-up inside of you throughout the last year. Let that noise and the sound vibrations ring out as you bang your way into a better 2025. The tradition is actually an old one that in many cultures symbolizes scaring off the negative energy or bad spirits of the previous year. To make the action even a bit more grand, do it with your co-celebrators, and dance in a circle like you just don't care. Maybe you'll kick off with a spontaneous pot and pan drum circle and jam the night away. You might warn your neighbors before you sound the alarm.

Make New Year's resolutions – the right way

According to experts, make sure your New Year's resolution is specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time bound if you want it to stick. © unsplash/ Tim Mossholder There's no better time to make a positive change or work on self-improvement than when the calendar changes into a new year. Setting intentions at the same time as others around the world also gives new goals a special magnitude. New Year's resolutions are famous for being vague and failing, but they don't have to be. Besides, taking time out to write out a resolution can be powerful in its own right, because you appraise where you are right now and where you would like to be. Give yourself some hope, and set a goal or resolution that gets you pumped for what's to come. Start with what you "can do" rather than "shouldn't do." That said, psychologists suggest that if you want your resolution to succeed, you need to make it specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time bound.