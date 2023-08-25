Angelina Jolie's tattoo artist apologizes for sparking Brad Pitt diss rumors

New York, New York - LA-based tattooist Mr. K has posted an apology to Angelina Jolie, speaking out against recent rumors that the tattoos he gave her were a jab at her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie's new tattoos are not a jab at her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, after all. © Collage: IMAGO/Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/@mr.k_tattoo

After an ill-thought-through post earlier this week brought worldwide speculation over the meaning of Angelina Jolie's new tattoos, her tattooist has responded with an apology and an explanation.

In a new post to Instagram, Mr. K, who goes by @mr.k_tattoo and works for Bang Bang NYC, showed an unblurred picture of Jolie's new tattoos.

The original photo had been blurred out when he posted it on Tuesday and was captioned, "Guess what she got on her palm?"

Mr. K's decision to pose the question turned out to be a mistake, as speculation quickly started circling that the tattoos - located on her middle fingers - were a jab at her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.