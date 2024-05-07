Aussie tat addict inks eyeballs despite previous blinding by eye tattoos
Brisbane, Australia - After a bungled eye tattoo job left her temporarily blind, you wouldn't blame Amber Luke for steering clear of future eye ink. Instead, she's going in for more.
Taking to the Australian breakfast radio program Triple M with Robbie Von, Amber Luke revealed not only the struggles she faced with her previous eye tattoos, but also her future plans for more.
Having spent more than $70,000 on tattoos and body modifications – including a split tongue, breast augmentations, a Brazilian butt lift, and ear implants – she was not expecting to go temporarily blind after the eye operation.
According to the social media influencer and tattoo fanatic, who goes by @amberluke666 on her 60,000+ follower-strong Instagram, when she last got her eyes pierced, she went blind for three weeks.
Now, Amber Luke plans to jet set back to Brazil to get the job properly finished. She was getting her eyes tattooed blue when she lost her eyesight, a result of her tattoo artist inking "too deep" into her eyeball.
Despite going blind, Amber Luke will get more eye tattoos
"I can't even begin to describe to you what the feeling was like," she said. "The best thing I can give you is that once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like ten shards of glass."
According to Luke, this excruciating process happened about four times in each eyeball, making the whole procedure extremely unpleasant. Yet, the influencer still wants to get more done despite both the risks and the pain.
"People say, 'Why the hell would you put yourself through that again, knowing that that could be a risk?'" Luke explained. "But there is actually no risk if it's done correctly."
"I'm adding two pinpoints of black ink to each eyeball. My eyes are solid blue at the moment, with my iris being brown. It will look kind of like a nebula galaxy effect of an eyeball."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666