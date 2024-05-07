Aussie tat addict inks eyeballs despite previous blinding by eye tattoos

Brisbane, Australia - After a bungled eye tattoo job left her temporarily blind, you wouldn't blame Amber Luke for steering clear of future eye ink. Instead, she's going in for more.

Despite going blind last time, Amber Luke is going in for more eye tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

Taking to the Australian breakfast radio program Triple M with Robbie Von, Amber Luke revealed not only the struggles she faced with her previous eye tattoos, but also her future plans for more.

Having spent more than $70,000 on tattoos and body modifications – including a split tongue, breast augmentations, a Brazilian butt lift, and ear implants – she was not expecting to go temporarily blind after the eye operation.

According to the social media influencer and tattoo fanatic, who goes by @amberluke666 on her 60,000+ follower-strong Instagram, when she last got her eyes pierced, she went blind for three weeks.

Now, Amber Luke plans to jet set back to Brazil to get the job properly finished. She was getting her eyes tattooed blue when she lost her eyesight, a result of her tattoo artist inking "too deep" into her eyeball.