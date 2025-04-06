Australian ink addict and adult star "unrecognizable" after radical life change

Brisbane, Australia - Ink addict and adult model Amber Luke has made waves due to her radical tattoos and intense body modifications. But before she made a radical change a few years ago, she was unrecognizable.

Amber Luke looked utterly unrecognizable six years ago, before she made a radical change. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

Amber Luke has never been afraid of sharing her radical transformations with the more than 72,000 people who follow her on Instagram. From her crazy eye tattoos to her split tongue, there's nothing she leaves unsaid.

In a recent post, Luke continued this habit by opening up about her addiction to methamphetamine, and how it had consumed her life up until a few years ago.

On top of modifying her body through tattoos and mods, Luke revealed she had been high on the drug nearly every day, often struggling to survive.

"Left picture: High on m3th every day, barely wanting to breathe the air I had too to survive – my mental was gone," she captioned the post, referring to a photo of her with bright blue hair. "I honestly thought there was no coming back…"

"Right picture: I can’t believe where I am now," she shared. "I’m 1.5 years off the substance; I own my luxe dream car, I have the most blessed little family of 3 girl puppers – but what I have now that I never used too is my mental gains."

Luke explained that she never thought that she'd see the day she'd have been sober for a year and a half, describing her past life as "nocturnal."

"People have used it as weapon against me for a long time," she said. "Being called a junkie & a cr@ckhead – not my finest year."