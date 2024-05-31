"Dragon girl" who went blind from eye tattoos gets horn implants

Brisbane, Australia - Amber Luke is famous for her ink addiction, which has seen her get tattooed all over the body, even on her eyes. Now, she has had subdermal "horns" implanted into her skull.

Amber Luke is known for her radical body modifications and eye tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

Known to many as the "Dragon Girl" and to others as Australia's most tattooed woman, Amber Luke has spent more than $150,000 on extreme tattoos and body modifications.

Now, mere days after she returned for more eye tattoos despite being nearly blinded by them the last time she gave it a go, Luke has decided to get something equally radical implanted into her skull.

In a number of posts since her eye tattoos were finalized, Amber Luke has revealed two horns implanted into either side of her forehead.

In a post to her Instagram, where she goes as @amberluke666, Luke shared a series of scantily clad snaps that showed off both of her forehead horns.