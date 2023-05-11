Balding man tricks TikTok with tattoo prank by inking bangs on his face

A balding man tapped on a tattoo artist's shoulder for help hiding his hair loss problem in a prank that's fooling TikTok users left and right.

One tattoo artist stuns her TikTok followers with a hair-inspired tattoo prank. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gipsygtattooer

A man has seemingly pulled off the tattoo prank of a lifetime by convincing many TikTok users that he actually tattooed bangs on his forehead in an attempt to his receding hairline.

In what appears to be parody video with 29.4 million views on TikTok, the balding man is first seen getting a tattoo stencil applied to his forehead to help the artist ink some fake hair onto his forehead.

While the artist seems satisfied with their work, the customer walks up to the mirror looking absolutely astonished – and not in the good way.

The video then shows a close-up of the tattoo artist's dramatic hair-inspired ink job before the customer is seen sobbing over his new look, and the tears don't look like happy ones.

The artist gave an update on the customer's new "tattoo" in a later video, showing the man with what appears to be hair taped to his forehead, appearing to act as if because the tattoo healed so well, the once-jarring ink is now extremely life-like.

One TikTok user shared their feelings of relief in the comments section: "Phew😮‍💨 so much better already👍"