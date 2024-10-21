"Black Alien" begins new transformation by tattooing over intense facial scars

Barcelona, Spain - Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has begun the next chapter in his radical tattoo transformation. As his first order of business, he is inking over the intense scars that coat his face.

The "Black Alien" has begun a new tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

With more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project, Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has made a name for himself by radically altering his body.

Most recently, he has begun a brand-new transformation, dubbed "Black Alien Project Réevolution Loading," which has already seen him ink over the holes left behind by his amputated ears.

In a post on social media, Loffredo revealed another radical and brutal body modification – tattoos over the intense scarification that covers much of his face.

As part of his latest transformation, the "Black Alien" has revamped those scars by having a tattoo artist ink them red, to give the look of raw and bleeding cuts.