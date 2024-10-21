"Black Alien" begins new transformation by tattooing over intense facial scars
Barcelona, Spain - Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has begun the next chapter in his radical tattoo transformation. As his first order of business, he is inking over the intense scars that coat his face.
With more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project, Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has made a name for himself by radically altering his body.
Most recently, he has begun a brand-new transformation, dubbed "Black Alien Project Réevolution Loading," which has already seen him ink over the holes left behind by his amputated ears.
In a post on social media, Loffredo revealed another radical and brutal body modification – tattoos over the intense scarification that covers much of his face.
As part of his latest transformation, the "Black Alien" has revamped those scars by having a tattoo artist ink them red, to give the look of raw and bleeding cuts.
"Black Alien" reveals latest tattoo work
This is not the first time that Loffredo has brutally modified his face. The scars that he is now inking over were intentionally cut into his skin.
Last year, the "Black Alien" revealed what was at the time his most extreme modification yet: the word "Alien" scalped into his head, the skin removed, revealing raw flesh beneath it.
Now, Loffredo seeks to revamp those same scars, coloring them red and making them as bright and popping as he can.
"Face Reevolution Part 1/10," Loffredo captioned the post. "Black Alien Project Reévolution Loading Work."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project