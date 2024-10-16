"Black Alien" pierces amputated nose hole in latest grisly body modification

Barcelona, Spain - Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has made a name for himself via his radical body modifications and blackout tattoos . His latest change, though, was particularly grueling.

Anthony Loffredo has pierced his already-amputated nose. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

With more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project, Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has shared his ever-evolving transformation for years upon years.

From insane scarification on his head to intense eye tattoos and amputated limbs, as his name suggests, the "Black Alien" is on a quest to become something other than human.

Now, in a particularly gruesome new modification, Loffredo has pierced what remains of his already-amputated nose.

In a new video posted on social media, Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has revealed the next step in his long journey towards being a real-life extraterrestrial.