Woman embeds cherry blossom on back of hand in radical body mod

Mikah has completely covered herself in radical body modifications and stylish tattoos , but few can compare to the subdermal cherry blossom implant embedded in the back of her left hand.

Mikah has supplemented her unique look with a cherry blossom embedded under the skin on her left hand. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@muditaura

Mikah, who goes by @muditaura on TikTok, loves to cosplay as all sorts of different characters, but nothing compares to her love of body modifications.

From piercings that resemble spikes covering much of her face to insanely large stretched-out earlobes, there are few limits.

You'd think that a tongue that's split down the middle to resemble a snake would be the pinnacle, but that award belongs to something she's had done to her hand – a silicone implant in the shape of a cherry blossom.

The subdermal implant was made via an incision on her left hand. A silicon mold was then fed through the hole before it was sealed. After weeks of healing, the skin grew around it and formed into the shape of a blossom.

"For those who kept wondering where the updates were at, I forgot to post this here," Mikah captioned a video showing the healing process, from when the silicone was put in to when the implant was fully formed.

As bizarre and unusual as her subdermal implant might seem, it is not so strange among the ranks of the extreme body mod community.

The procedure was invented by a man named Steve "Modfather" Haworth, who has given thousands of people implants under their skin.

From horns implanted into people's heads to ribbed "scales" up people's arms, a cherry blossom in the hand is downright tame in comparison.