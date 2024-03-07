Body modification fanatic gets "spiders" implanted under chest

USA - Passionate about tattoos and body modifications, this influencer has taken her transformation to the next level with spider implants on her chest!

Ahnvala has had two spiders implanted into her chest. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@modifiedapparition

Coated in ink that has led some to call her a "demon," Ahnvala is about more than just getting a couple of tattoos. Instead, she has made body modification her passion, with implants all over.

Taking to Instagram, where she goes as @modifiedapparition or "Mrs Smith," Ahnvala showed off her vast collection of modifications to her tens of thousands of followers.

There's what looks like a crown implant that skirts the top of her head, just below the hairline, plus subdermal implants in her arms and, now, "spiders" under her chest!