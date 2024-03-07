Body modification fanatic gets "spiders" implanted under chest
USA - Passionate about tattoos and body modifications, this influencer has taken her transformation to the next level with spider implants on her chest!
Coated in ink that has led some to call her a "demon," Ahnvala is about more than just getting a couple of tattoos. Instead, she has made body modification her passion, with implants all over.
Taking to Instagram, where she goes as @modifiedapparition or "Mrs Smith," Ahnvala showed off her vast collection of modifications to her tens of thousands of followers.
There's what looks like a crown implant that skirts the top of her head, just below the hairline, plus subdermal implants in her arms and, now, "spiders" under her chest!
Body mod addict gets spider implants on chest
The subdermal implants shaped like spiders were done by Steve Haworth, who describes himself as the "mod-father creator / innovator of subdermal implants / transdermals / electrocautery branding" and more.
Haworth has worked on many different body modification projects over the years, including the Black Alien Project and world record holder Michel "Diabao" Praddo. He invented subdermal implant technology.
Located on either side of her chest, on top of her rips, the implants took a while to heal before she could show them to the public in her most recent post.
"Three months healed extra large spider implant made and placed by @steve_haworth," Ahnvala wrote in her post back in November. "Yes, it has a matching friend on the other side that was put in last month."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@modifiedapparition