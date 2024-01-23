Extreme tattoo addict Black Alien reveals restaurant ban struggles
Mexico City, Mexico - Anthony Loffredo's extreme quest to cover every inch of his body in tattoos has always had its drawbacks. Now, his penchant for ink has seen him banned from restaurants.
Loffredo has recently decided to end his "Black Alien Project," and not continue with his transformation. Before he made the decision, however, the ink addict got countless tattoos, chopped off a number of fingers, and even sketched his nickname into his scalp.
More than 1.4 million users have been following his journey on Instagram, where he has also recently shared relationship announcements and other big life decisions.
Not everyone is positively disposed to his striking look, however, as his struggles to find a job after his transformation shows. But the issue goes even further.
In an interview with LADbible, the 34-year-old revealed that he has been banned from multiple restaurants.
"Black Alien" banned from restaurants due to extreme look
Loffredo says that many restaurants don't want his business. At best, he has been told to sit away from highly visible areas. At worst, there was no place for him at all.
"If I want to eat at a restaurant, sometimes the server says I can't eat on the terrace," he explained.
It's all whatever off a duck's back for Loffredo, though.
"There are people who are open-minded and there are people who are closed-minded. That's just the way that it is. That's how it will be for all of humanity."
"I can't make everyone be open to everything," he added. "We are seven billion people, so that's the way it is. It's normal."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/@LADbible & Screenshot/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project