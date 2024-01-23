Extreme tattoo addict Black Alien reveals restaurant ban struggles

Mexico City, Mexico - Anthony Loffredo's extreme quest to cover every inch of his body in tattoos has always had its drawbacks. Now, his penchant for ink has seen him banned from restaurants.

Anthony Loffredo has made himself into a "Black Alien," but it's not without its challenges. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/@LADbible & Screenshot/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Loffredo has recently decided to end his "Black Alien Project," and not continue with his transformation. Before he made the decision, however, the ink addict got countless tattoos, chopped off a number of fingers, and even sketched his nickname into his scalp.

More than 1.4 million users have been following his journey on Instagram, where he has also recently shared relationship announcements and other big life decisions.

Not everyone is positively disposed to his striking look, however, as his struggles to find a job after his transformation shows. But the issue goes even further.

In an interview with LADbible, the 34-year-old revealed that he has been banned from multiple restaurants.