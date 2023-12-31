This is the man with the most human horn implants

There are few things more radical than getting actual horns implanted, yet for Michel Praddo it's normal. After all, he's the man with the most horn implants.

By Evan Williams

Few people want body modifications more extreme than a piercing here and another one there, but for some, the sky is the limit when it comes to how they can change and adapt their body. That's definitely the case for the man with the most horn implants!

Who has the most subdermal horn implants in the world?

Michel "Diabao" Praddo of Brazil is the world record holder for the most horn implants on a human head, at the whopping number of 33. Guinness World Records confirmed this at the Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, in February 2023. He is the first person to hold this record, and it is but merely a small part of his story. Praddo likes to be referred to as "Human Satan" on account of his desire to become more than a man, modifying his look and body to an extent rarely seen in the world of body modification and tattooing. On top of having horns implanted into his skull, Praddo has also had his nose chopped off, his fingers amputated, and his entire body covered in ink. The transformation is remarkable, though he has admitted that he gets phantom pain where his fingers used to be, and has trouble working. More than 80% of his body is covered in tattoos and he has had more than 60 procedures in total. As a result, it seems that no matter what Praddo thinks of his modifications in thirty years, they're here to stay.

What are silicone subdermal implants?

A silicone subdermal implant is a small piece of silicon that is inserted beneath the skin, allowing the body to heal over it and create a lump or bump. Depending on the shape of the silicone, and the way that it is inserted, you can create all sorts of different features, like horns and other cosmetic changes, genital beading, and even tattoos in braille. "Subdermal" refers to any implant that is buried in the dermis, and as a result, are used for a variety of implants that are also non-silicone and non-cosmetic. For example, various female contraceptives are administered via subdermal implants. When it comes to cosmetics, though, it works a little different. Say you want a horn, like Praddo – a subdermal silicone implant would be placed under the skin on your head. It would then heal, and your body would naturally start to grow around the implants, creating a horn. This whole process is extremely expensive, and also quite often referred to as 3D implanting. The original subdermal implant was created in the early 1990s, when a body mod specialist named Steve Haworth found that he could implant a row of beads beneath a woman's wrist to give the impression of a bracelet. Haworth shared with Huffington post in 2017 that his work in body modification also didn't end with the subdermal implant. "There are about 10,000 people with implants now, and 30 mod artists worldwide," he explained. "Right now, I'm playing with a technology that lights up 3D implants, and lets them flash to the beat of club music."

Extreme body modification changes lives