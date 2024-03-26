Body mod and tattoo addict reboots iconic "Black Alien Project"
Tulum, Mexico - Despite having ended his transformation back in December, Anthony Loffredo has revealed the return and reboot of his "Black Alien Project," which he says is 65% complete.
Known to most as the "Black Alien," Anthony Loffredo's body is littered with tattoos that cover almost all of his skin. The most extreme parts of his transformation, though, are his body mods.
Loffredo has had his ears chopped off, along with one of his fingers and part of his nose.
The body mod addict dreams of having his leg amputated, has intense scarification on his face, and has more subdermal implants than you can count.
Despite the radical changes he has undertaken, Loffredo chose to end his transformation back in December, citing a new relationship and a feeling that the "Black Alien Project" had "lost its meaning over the years."
Black Alien Project rebooted despite cancelation
Weeks after Loffredo revealed that his body dysmorphia had returned and he intended to begin a new transformation journey, the tattoo fanatic revealed his return to the "Black Alien Project."
Followed by more than 1.4 million people on Instagram, where he goes by @the_black_alien_project, Anthony Loffredo has made a name for himself sharing his extreme body mods with fans all around the world.
In his latest post, which shows him working out on a brick wall in what seems to be a shopping center, Loffredo asked his followers to come back for his new project.
"The Black Alien Project Évolution 65%," he captioned the clip. "Come back to my project, loading body modification."
In recent weeks, Loffredo has shared many inspirational thoughts and videos as he restarts his transformative journey in Mexico: "What greater gift can the 'other' give us than to reinforce our uniqueness, our originality, by being different from us?”
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project