Body mod and tattoo addict reboots iconic "Black Alien Project"

Tulum, Mexico - Despite having ended his transformation back in December, Anthony Loffredo has revealed the return and reboot of his "Black Alien Project," which he says is 65% complete.

Anthony Loffredo is rebooting his iconic "Black Alien Project." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Known to most as the "Black Alien," Anthony Loffredo's body is littered with tattoos that cover almost all of his skin. The most extreme parts of his transformation, though, are his body mods.

Loffredo has had his ears chopped off, along with one of his fingers and part of his nose.

The body mod addict dreams of having his leg amputated, has intense scarification on his face, and has more subdermal implants than you can count.

Despite the radical changes he has undertaken, Loffredo chose to end his transformation back in December, citing a new relationship and a feeling that the "Black Alien Project" had "lost its meaning over the years."