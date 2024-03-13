Britain's most tattooed man almost loses arm after serious implant issues

Birmingham, UK - Mathew Whelan has spent tens of thousands on radical body mods and tattoos . Recently, though, the economy and an arm implant-gone-wrong has seen him take a break from the needle.

Mathew Whelan, often referred to as Britain's most tattooed man, almost lost his arm due to an implant-gone-wrong. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@king_b0dy_art

Last year, Whelan hit the pause button on his tattoo and body modification habits due to a cost-of-living crisis in the UK, which caused a financial squeeze that simply couldn't accommodate his ink addiction.

Yet, he has now shared that the story goes far deeper than that.

The tattoo fanatic, who likes to go by King of Ink Land and is referred to by many as Britain's "most tattooed man," suffered an extremely dangerous and traumatic implant accident.

An implant in his hand got seriously infected, causing the skin to rot. He is now left with a hand that he describes as "slightly deformed" and almost needed to be amputated.