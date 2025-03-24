Britain's most tattooed man reveals his worst everyday struggle

Birmingham, UK - Matthew Whelan, also known as King of Ink Land King Body Art the Extreme Ink-Ite, revealed the worst struggle he contends with on a daily basis as the UK's most tattooed man.

The King of Ink Land has shared one of his biggest struggles after covering nearly every inch of his skin in tattoos and body modifications. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@king_b0dy_art

The King of Ink Land has coated his entire body in complex tattoos and body mods which he shares with his adoring fans on TikTok, where he goes as @bodyarrt and has nearly 12,000 followers.

Over the years, his position as the UK's most tattooed man has landed him in strife.

From struggling to find love due to his unique look to having to get rotting implants removed, life is not always easy being so heavily inked.

He has spent more than 1,600 hours getting tattooed and, while he is happy with his look, that doesn't mean that he doesn't have his own fair share of daily frustrations.

In particular, the King of Ink Land shared that he's sick and tired of people being rude to him in public and moving away from him on public transportation.

"I see people spot an empty seat next to me, and then when they see what I look like, they sometimes decide to stand and not sit next to me," the King of Ink Land was cited as saying by Cornwall Live.

"But most trains and buses are overrun these days, so they don't have a choice," he said. "I also regularly spot people aiming their phones at me and snapping a photo. It happened the other day as I was waiting at the bus stop."

"Most of the time, I challenge people when they do this," he added. "It sometimes leads to a heated argument, and I've had a lot of attitude thrown back into my face."