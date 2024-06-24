Most tattooed man in Britain struggles to find love due to extreme look

Birmingham, UK - For everything that Britain's most tattooed man has, from a range of inkings to his beloved English bulldog, he's still yet to find his life partner, and he knows what may be to blame.

This ink addict has had trouble finding partners due to his extreme look. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@king_b0dy_art

Mathew Whelan is so dedicated to the ink addict life that he has changed his name to the King Of Ink Land. Yet, despite all the social media clout his obsession has brought him, there are some things that have had to suffer.

Over the years, his countless tattoos have brought their share of challenges, like the near loss of an arm due to a botched implant and the economic difficulties of spending so much money on body art during a cost-of-living crisis.

Now, the King of Ink Land has revealed the most tragic of all his tattoo challenges – his body art has made it exceedingly difficult for him to find love.

Speaking to WhatstheJam, the King of Ink Land said that his relationships end up taking on an alternative energy, mainly due to his unusual lifestyle and even more unusual look, the Mirror reports.