Most tattooed man in Britain struggles to find love due to extreme look
Birmingham, UK - For everything that Britain's most tattooed man has, from a range of inkings to his beloved English bulldog, he's still yet to find his life partner, and he knows what may be to blame.
Mathew Whelan is so dedicated to the ink addict life that he has changed his name to the King Of Ink Land. Yet, despite all the social media clout his obsession has brought him, there are some things that have had to suffer.
Over the years, his countless tattoos have brought their share of challenges, like the near loss of an arm due to a botched implant and the economic difficulties of spending so much money on body art during a cost-of-living crisis.
Now, the King of Ink Land has revealed the most tragic of all his tattoo challenges – his body art has made it exceedingly difficult for him to find love.
Speaking to WhatstheJam, the King of Ink Land said that his relationships end up taking on an alternative energy, mainly due to his unusual lifestyle and even more unusual look, the Mirror reports.
Britain's most tattooed man can't find love
"I'm a King without his Queen," he said. "I think dating someone very alternative comes with its own challenges. As for a fetish, I think some do find that in me or use me as a kink."
"I was seeing someone up until January this year, but that ended, and while I've been on a tattoo hiatus, I've had enough time to move on. Now, I've been officially single for half a year."
It's not just that his last relationship ended, though, as the King of Ink Land revealed that he often receives unpleasant and disrespectful comments when dates see his many tattoos.
"One date said that my eyes make me look like a demon, and they found it hard to make any eye contact with me. Some have suggested that I'll be an inky mess when I'm older."
"I'm sure there have also been people in the past that have used me to gain access to some of the events I have attended, such as with celebrities and other high-profile people. I've also attracted a fair share of stalkers over the years."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@king_b0dy_art