Extreme tattoo addict wants rotting implants removed for Christmas

Birmingham resident King of Ink Land King Body Art the Extreme Ink-Ite wants to remove his rotting implants before serious medical intervention is required.

By Evan Williams

Birmingham, UK - Matthew Whelan, also known as King of Ink Land King Body Art the Extreme Ink-Ite, has found himself in a pre-Christmas pickle, desperately needing surgery to remove rotting implants.

This UK man needs medical help to remove rotting body modifications. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@k1ngbodyart Known to many as Britain's most tattooed man, the 43-year-old from Birmingham has made a name for himself with his extreme look, which has included the removal of both his nipples. Having previously expressed an interest in getting his leg amputated for the purpose of a radical body modification, Whelan is no stranger to subdermal implants, but that hasn't come without its risks. Now, King of Ink Land King Body Art the Extreme Ink-Ite has said that the only thing he wants for Christmas is to have his "rotting" body modifications removed.

Ink addict needs help with rotting body modifications

Matthew Whelan is looking to get surgery to have all the implants removed from under his skin. © Screenshot/Instagram/@k1ngbodyart Whelan has said that his only Christmas wish is for the UK government to make modifying his body legal, as he wants to get surgery to have all the implants removed from under his skin. "No private surgeries are willing to work on this kind of thing, and it's making body modders like me out to be somewhat of a subculture of people - it's making us feel like we're not seen as humans," he was cited by the Daily Star as having said. Just last year, King of Ink Land put a pause on his body modifications due to the cost-of-living crisis. Around the same time, he had also realized that several of his subdermal implants were rotting beneath his skin. "My body image and health is restricted by the courts, which could force me to go to the NHS. I don't want to burden this very vital service with something that was my own choice," King of Ink Land said.