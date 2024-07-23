Britain's tattoo queen reveals most painful ink job

Doncaster, UK - Having covered nearly her entire body in tattoos , you'd expect that Becky Holt has a pretty high pain threshold, and she does. Yet there's one particular inking that was more painful than any other.

Becky Holt (center l.) has revealed the place on her body which was the most painful to tattoo. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__

The tattoo queen of Britain, Becky Holt, has been on a real journey of late, having met then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and offering to show off some very private inkings on live television.

Now, Holt has employed the help of tattooist Luke Brundish to give her what ended up being the most painful and unpleasant inking procedure she's ever had to endure.

Taking to Instagram, where she has 158,000 followers and goes by @becky_holt__, Becky revealed that a swirling pattern on her heel was the most painful body mod she had ever experienced.

In the post, Becky Holt revealed that she had even used numbing cream to try and reduce the pain she found herself in, but nothing seemed to work.