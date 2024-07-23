Britain's tattoo queen reveals most painful ink job
Doncaster, UK - Having covered nearly her entire body in tattoos, you'd expect that Becky Holt has a pretty high pain threshold, and she does. Yet there's one particular inking that was more painful than any other.
The tattoo queen of Britain, Becky Holt, has been on a real journey of late, having met then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and offering to show off some very private inkings on live television.
Now, Holt has employed the help of tattooist Luke Brundish to give her what ended up being the most painful and unpleasant inking procedure she's ever had to endure.
Taking to Instagram, where she has 158,000 followers and goes by @becky_holt__, Becky revealed that a swirling pattern on her heel was the most painful body mod she had ever experienced.
In the post, Becky Holt revealed that she had even used numbing cream to try and reduce the pain she found herself in, but nothing seemed to work.
Becky's heel more painful to tattoo than anywhere else
This isn't surprising, as it is commonly observed that the most painful spots to tattoo are places that are bony, with thin or tough skin. Specifically, this includes places like the groin, ankle, rib cage, and skull.
"Finally! Thanks so much @luke_the_tattooist today was a blast," Holt posted on her Instagram, alongside a video showing the procedure and end-result.
"Everyone always asks me what's the most painful place to get tattooed. Well, today I had my heel done, and it’s defo up there with one of the worst, but it was manageable."
"Did I try to numb it? Yes. Did it work? No. It numbs skin but not bone, so save yourself the trouble of trying to numb your feet, it does not work."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__