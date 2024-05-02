Canadian ink addict reveals insane arm tattoo transformation

Canadian ink addict and tattooist Remy Schofield has spent thousands on body art. Now, he has revealed the true extent of his insane arm tattoo transformation.

By Evan Williams

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield has spent well over $240,000 on extreme tattoos and body art. Now, he has taken to social media to share the true extent of his arm ink, revealing intricate patterns.

Remy has an extraordinary set of tattoos, many of which are inked over black. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral_remy Hailing from the city of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada, Remy Schofield has made waves in the tattooing community over the last few years, sharing his gradual transformation with thousands of adoring fans. On a crusade to prove the world wrong about tattooing over black, Remy is followed by more than 70,000 people on Instagram, where he goes by @ephemeral_remy and shares tattooing tips, tricks, and advice. Many were wowed when Remy dropped a picture showing a side-by-side shot of his arm ink, revealing a nine-year transformation that saw his sleeves radically change!

Remy's remarkable arm tattoo transformation

Among the many changes that Remy has made to his body, from genital piercings to touching tributes to loved ones, his arms have become particularly well-adorned. The journey wasn't easy, however! As you can see in the side-by-side image posted by Remy, at one point in his transformation, Remy blacked out the entirety of both arms. Because of this, the Canadian dad has to get multiple layers of color inked on just to keep it visible. In a separate short video showing off his astoundingly intricate color-over-black designs, he explains that "contrast is everything, and never more so than when you’re working over top of black."