Drake has a new face tattoo, but what does it mean?

Toronto, Canada - Drake was photographed on Saturday in Toronto, the Take Care rapper 's hometown, having clearly gotten some new work done. The latest addition: An eyebrow tattoo that reads "Miskeen."

Drake has a new face tattoo, but fans are perplexed over what it might mean. © IMAGO/POP-EYE

According to Now Toronto, Drake's new face ink is a Toronto slang term that has its roots in Arabic. What's interesting is that the word has a number of conflicting meanings, depending on who you ask.

The hit songwriter hasn't commented on speculation over his latest tattoo, so it goes without saying that he hasn't confirmed what the hidden meaning behind this ink is either.

With multiple Grammy Awards tucked into his belt and more than 80 Billboard Music Awards to his name, it's not such a surprise that fans are going crazy over what "Miskeen" could mean.