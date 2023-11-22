Drake has a new face tattoo, but what does it mean?
Toronto, Canada - Drake was photographed on Saturday in Toronto, the Take Care rapper's hometown, having clearly gotten some new work done. The latest addition: An eyebrow tattoo that reads "Miskeen."
According to Now Toronto, Drake's new face ink is a Toronto slang term that has its roots in Arabic. What's interesting is that the word has a number of conflicting meanings, depending on who you ask.
The hit songwriter hasn't commented on speculation over his latest tattoo, so it goes without saying that he hasn't confirmed what the hidden meaning behind this ink is either.
With multiple Grammy Awards tucked into his belt and more than 80 Billboard Music Awards to his name, it's not such a surprise that fans are going crazy over what "Miskeen" could mean.
What does Drake's new "Miskeen" tattoo mean?
It turns out that the term "Miskeen" is a phrase used by the Somali community in Toronto and is a derivative of the Arabic word "Miskin."
Many have pointed out that the original word translates directly to "misfortune" or "poor," but it is unlikely that this is what it means to the award-winning artist.
Instead, it is a common term used in Toronto to refer to a sweet and innocent person, which is the more likely meaning behind Drake's tattoo.
Drake's latest EP, Scary Hours 3, dropped last Friday, November 17. The six-song collection was recorded and written in only five days and has received a mixed reception from music critics.
