Extreme tattoo addict inks eyeballs and tongue in quest to become a viper-cat hybrid

This extreme ink addict has used radical body modification and intense tattoos to completely transform her body into a viper-cat hybrid, complete with tattooed eyes.

ViperKittyGore has totally transformed her body through a radical collection of extreme body modification and intense tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@viperkittygore

A woman, who goes by ViperKittyGore online, has gathered a sizable following through the radical body modifications and intricate tattoos that she's coated her body in from head to toe.

With thousands upon thousands of followers on social media, Viper's transformation into a cat-snake hybrid human can come as a shock to the eyes, particularly due to the intensity of some of her mods.

In particular, Viper has made a habit of showing off her tattooed eyeballs and the ink that has been injected into her tongue.

Tattooed eyeballs are becoming increasingly popular among extreme body modifiers, despite the serious danger that accompanies them - Aussie adult star Amber Luke went temporarily blind from her eye tats.

Viper also uses her social media to share the difficulties that come with living with such major body modifications, and some of the strange looks and behaviors she experiences from other people.

"I'm used to being around people who hate me, but there's more people who love me," Viper wrote on Instagram a few weeks ago. "And even if it were that nobody loved me – I still love me and that's all I need!"

"I do not need acceptance nor approval from other people," she said, "While they spend the rest of their life stuck on a lower level and functioning as a mundane person."