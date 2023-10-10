Extreme tattoo addict shares his most painful ink: "Like being rubbed with sandpaper"

Having covered his body in tattoos worth thousands of dollars, this ink addict has shared his most painful body art experience, and it's not what you'd expect.

By Evan Williams

Arlington, Texas - After spending more than $20,000 on body art, 30-year-old Uber driver Caleb Hendrickson has shared his most painful tattoo experience.

Caleb Hendrickson has a strong constitution, but these tats were a real struggle. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@blvkscratch With more than 95% of his body coated in layers of ink and art, you would think that Caleb Hendrickson from Pennsylvania wouldn't be bothered by the pain anymore. Hendrickson, from Texas, has black-out tattoos that completely coat his arms, and other areas of his body as well. His face and head are covered in ink, save around his eyes and mouth. In addition, he has various body modifications. Yet, when speaking with the Daily Star, he revealed that he was not completely made of steel. In fact, there were a few tattoos that even he found unbearably painful.

Caleb Hendrickson's head tats were the absolute worst

It turns out that, while he has a constitution of solid iron, Caleb Hendrickson struggled to get through the pain he experienced when getting head tattoos. "My head tattoos were bad because there's not too much skin and it just sucks," he shared. "It was the worst, specifically the left side of my head." Hendrickson then went on to describe the tats he has on his head, sharing that he has a rose and writing on the back of his head, an anime figure on the top, and the head of a fox on the right-hand side. All in all, "it took maybe 15–20 hours in total and I don't really use breaks." "It was like each time being rubbed with hot sandpaper – super sore. I can’t really compare it to anything, it’s kind of like nicking yourself with a razor blade many times."