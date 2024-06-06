Eye-tatted ink addict hits back at trolls who call her "saddest thing I've ever seen"

Houston, Texas - Orylan has really been in the trenches in recent weeks, due to both health issues and online abuse. Yet, this tattoo and body mod enthusiast never fails to shoot down the haters!

Orylan has always been brutal against haters in the comments. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@orylanlol

With more than 130,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @orylan1999, Kierstyn Milligan has her fair share of fans and haters, especially due to her unique look and content.

Covered from head-to-toe in a variety of body modifications and ink, including eye tattoos and a split tongue, Orylan shows off her various mods to fans and often responds to commenters.

Despite having trouble getting a job and facing a lot of online criticism, Orylan has been vocal in fighting back against people who criticize her for her unique look.

In a post clapping back at someone who called her "one of the saddest things I've ever seen," Orylan raged at her abusers and pointed out that she was not sad, but a survivor of addiction.