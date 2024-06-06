Eye-tatted ink addict hits back at trolls who call her "saddest thing I've ever seen"
Houston, Texas - Orylan has really been in the trenches in recent weeks, due to both health issues and online abuse. Yet, this tattoo and body mod enthusiast never fails to shoot down the haters!
With more than 130,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @orylan1999, Kierstyn Milligan has her fair share of fans and haters, especially due to her unique look and content.
Covered from head-to-toe in a variety of body modifications and ink, including eye tattoos and a split tongue, Orylan shows off her various mods to fans and often responds to commenters.
Despite having trouble getting a job and facing a lot of online criticism, Orylan has been vocal in fighting back against people who criticize her for her unique look.
In a post clapping back at someone who called her "one of the saddest things I've ever seen," Orylan raged at her abusers and pointed out that she was not sad, but a survivor of addiction.
Orylan claps back at haters, despite abuse and health issues
Back in April, Orylan revealed to the world that she had been suffering from an addiction to nitrous oxide, known colloquially as "whippets." A particularly bad incident landed her in the hospital and nearly cost her both her life and the use of her legs.
Now, she is back on her feet and recovering and more than a month sober. The experience was in itself sobering, and now she has returned to social media with newfound energy – and a lot of beef against her haters.
"Okay, but like, what's sad because all I see here in the mirror is a person that expresses theirself the way she looks," Orylan said in the TikTok video. "Also, someone who survived from addiction."
"I am loving life and living it to the fullest every day the best I can. I am literally healthy and cleared by all doctors that I have a clean bill of health, I have very good jobs, so what's sad, what's so sad? Aw, maybe you need a hug, that's all it is – peace and love."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@orylanlol