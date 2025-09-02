Heavily-inked adult star reveals first steps in radical face tattoo removal

Brisbane, Australia - Ink-addicted adult star and body modification fanatic Amber Luke revealed the first few steps in the process she's undertaken to remove all her face tattoos .

Amber Luke revealed the first few steps in her radical face tattoo removal process. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

It's only been a few weeks since Amber Luke, Australia's most inked woman, revealed to the world that she intends to remove all her face tattoos, but she seems to have already begun the radical process.

In a new video shared by Luke and posted by Xanadu Therapies, a laser tattoo removal place in Brisbane, the beginning of her long and painful process was shown in great detail.

"In this session with our beautiful Amber Luke, we are using the PicoSure Pro, the most advanced picosecond laser system for tattoo removal," Xanadu Therapies captioned the video.

The clip begins with Luke explaining which tattoos she wants to have removed first. One of the specialists looks particularly shocked when she reveals that she doesn't want to use anything to numb the pain.

As the footage continues, Luke is seen lying on her back as they laser off several face tattoos, a process that is clearly quite painful and uncomfortable.