Heavily inked educator recalls co-worker's "wave of judgment" over arm tattoos

Phoenix, Arizona - During an interview, inked educator DJ recalled how his appearance and tattoos caused a "wave of judgment" from colleagues who he thought would know better.

32-year-old Darin Jin works as a higher education research assistant in Arizona, a field which he discusses – along with many other topics – on his highly successful TikTok account.

With thousands of followers on TikTok, where he goes as @iamdoejohn, DJ shares tons of tips for life, including everything from avoiding gossiping to whether or not one should attend grad school.

In a recent clip, DJ opened up about an awful experience he'd had with a colleague after they saw his arm tattoos for the first time.

According to DJ, when the colleague saw his tattoos at a work event, he saw a "wave of judgment" pass over their face.

"When I met my colleague, I could tell it was a bit disarming and that she might not have expected me to look like that, given how professional I may sound over Zoom," DJ told PEOPLE Magazine when asked about the clip.

Since beginning his tattoo journey in 2019, DJ has added about 12 inkings across various areas of his body. Some are bigger than others, with some in prominent positions on his arms and legs.

"I don't blame her for reacting this way, though," DJ said. "I've unintentionally fooled people based on how I present myself with the way I talk and the juxtaposition of having tattoos in a seemingly conservative, strict, and proper environment."