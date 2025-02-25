Heavily tattooed woman cuts off nose and keeps it in jar

Madrid, Spain - Toxii Daniëlle is known for her radical and intense body modifications and tattoos , yet her decision to cut off her nose and keep it in a small jar has shocked even her biggest fans.

Toxii Daniëlle chopped off her nose and put it in a small glass jar. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@toxii.bodymod

From head to toe, Toxii is covered in inkings and body modifications that include subdermal implants, tattooed eyeballs, piercings, a split snake-like tongue, and more.

The extreme nature of her modifications is such that she's garnered a massive 155,000-strong following on Instagram, where she goes as @toxii.bodymod and posts scantily-clad snaps showing off her tats.

In a post last year, she revealed the true extent of her transformation with a side-by-side of her before and after the modifications.

Speaking to street artist Devon Rodriguez, she revealed some of the more gory details of what it was like having her nose amputated and what she did in the aftermath.

When asked about whether her forehead implants hurt, Toxii said that they hadn't, but that her nose removal was the worst and took eight weeks to heal after the operation.

"I think that my nose removal was way worse," Toxii was cited as saying by The Sun. "I have all my body parts in, like, little jars."

In 2023, Toxii celebrated the removal of her nose in a post on Instagram, thanking the man who did the procedure for her.